Watch Ethan Hawke As Lorenz Hart In The Trailer For His Ninth Richard Linklater Movie Blue Moon

7:34 PM EDT on July 29, 2025

Earlier this year, a Richard Linklater-directed biopic of Lorenz Hart titled Blue Moon premiered at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival. It stars Ethan Hawke as the lead, alongside Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, and Andrew Scott, and the first trailer is here.

Hart was an influential songwriter best known for classics like "Blue Moon," "The Lady Is A Tramp," "Manhattan," "Bewitched, Bothered And Bewildered," and "My Funny Valentine." Blue Moon is Hawke's ninth Linklater film, following the Before trilogy, Boyhood, Waking Life, Tape, The Newtown Boys, and Fast Food Nation. Below, watch the charming Blue Moon trailer.

Blue Moon hits theaters in New York and Los Angeles on 10/17 and nationwide on 10/24.

