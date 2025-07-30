P.E. Announce Final Album Oh!: Hear “Color Coordinator” (Feat. Eleanor Friedberger)

The Leather Lemon, the most recent album from Brooklyn electronic rockers P.E., dropped back in 2022. This year the group will return with one more album, their final release before disbanding. It's called Oh!, and it's coming in October via P.E.'s longtime label home Wharf Cat.

P.E. are promoting this announcement in a way that will grab the attention of taste-havers worldwide: by releasing a song featuring Eleanor Friedberger. The Fiery Furnaces singer engaged in some correspondence with P.E.'s Jonny Campolo that led to "Color Coordinator," a song that, like everything Friedberger sings on, bears her unmistakable stamp. Here's what she had to say about it:

I asked Jonny Campolo for some thematic direction and he replied with a series of 10 images, some VHS stills and some photos with captions — including a picture of plastic, colored water bottles with the title "Color Coordinator," which I ran with, and imagined as a cult-like leader. This is the first time I’ve written lyrics from visual prompts; a great way to unstick if you’re feeling stuck!

Campolo also weighed in:

"Color Coordinator" was written over an exquisite corpse correspondence between myself and Eleanor Friedberger. Sending inspiring images back and forth to each other, we began to weave them together into a narrative, describing them verbatim. What ensued was a story combined from memory and moodboard. Eleanor has this gift for imbuing lyrics with a psychedelic trust in the listener; stream of consciousness storytelling told from a narrator that maybe wasn't even there. Trusting in hearsay, a game of telephone became a song.

Hear "Color Coordinator" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Oh!"

02 "Color Coordinator"

03 "Do You Like So So"

04 "Wandering Eye"

05 "Characters"

06 "The Fiction Writer"

07 "Purple On Time"

08 "Moonface"

09 "Floor Length"

10 "All The Things That Feel Good"

11 "Walking"

Oh! is out 10/3 via Wharf Cat. Pre-order it here.