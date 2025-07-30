Glimmer Announce Debut Album Get Weak: Hear “Dissolve”

There are so many shoegaze revivalists running around these days that it can be hard to keep all these bands straight. So we're here to remind you that New York's Glimmer are not the same as Glare, or Glixen, or even Glitterer. Instead, Glimmer are a group whose subgenre is most commonly referred to as "grungegaze," and they've honestly probably got more grunge in there than gaze. Specifically, they sound like a blissed-out, fuzzed-up take on the early Foo Fighters, which turns out to be pretty cool.

Last year, we posted a bunch of stray Glimmer songs, all of which have titles that could plausibly be used to describe the band's music: "Buried," "Daydream," "Homesick," "So Numb." This fall, they'll release their full-length debut Get Weak, and I would not use that title to describe their music. It's strong! Not weak! The band recorded the LP with Psychic TV's Jeff Berner, and Will Yip mastered it. New single "Dissolve," another accurately descriptive title, all all warm and bleary hooks. Give it a listen below, and check out the Get Weak tracklist and Glimmer's upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "When Everything Was Spring"

02 "To Believe"

03 "Dissolve"

04 "Sorrow Again"

05 "This Good"

06 "Follow"

07 "Slow Saturday"

08 "Bloom"

09 "Been Down"

10 "Get Weak"

TOUR DATES:

10/09 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

10/10 - Baltimore, MD @ Ema’s Bar

10/11 - Fredericksburg, VA @ Madame’s Oddities

10/12 - Richmond, VA @ Bandito’s

10/13 - Asheville, NC @ Static Age Records

10/14 - Nashville, TN @ TBA

10/15 - Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Tavern

10/16 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

10/17 - Detroit, MI @ Reware Vintage

10/18 - Beaver Falls, PA @ Local 724

Get Weak is out 10/3 on Abandon Everything.