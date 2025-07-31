A Guide To The New Generation Of Actor-Musicians

Lots of actors are excellent singers, but far fewer are great as commercial musicians. Being able to portray an icon in a biopic or nail a Les Miserables aria doesn't automatically translate to songwriting chops or pop-star intangibles. The history of Hollywood stars' musical adventures proves as much, though there are plenty of actors who have established themselves as artists worth watching across folk, R&B, and pop music.

Today's contingent of exciting actors under 40 are far from the first to release music, too. Beyond true double threats like Liza Minelli, Elvis Presley, or Kris Kristofferson, 21st century stars like Ryan Gosling and Idris Elba have highly publicized music projects that fill their off-screen time.

But the way many late millennial and Gen Z actors approach their music careers feels in line with the pervasive side hustle culture of the 21st century. Many are fully independent artists, while others are signed to smaller labels and only a handful have deals with the entrenched majors. They mostly focus on releasing singles and accessible projects instead of lengthy tours, which would be a headache to schedule around shoots.

Below, we've compiled an extensive list of the young actors with musical projects, focusing on those who have released original music in recent years (though check out Florence Pugh's decade-old Soundcloud, too).

Algee Smith

Mark Peaced

The intense, charismatic actor broke through with roles in Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit and Euphoria, in addition to portraying Ralph Tresvant in BET's miniseries The New Edition Story. Smith's new EP, Love Lost, leans into his elegant falsetto to give an old-school twist to distinctly 2020s R&B production.

Key track: The intriguing "Sinners" juxtaposes sparse production with Auto-Tuned vocal harmony swells until everything coalesces in its final chorus. It's an ambitious track that shows Smith's creativity with arrangements and song composition.

How serious is their side career: Love Lost is his first body of work, and it signals an increased focus on music, albeit with no tour dates announced so far. It seems Smith is making musical output more of a priority, though he does have a handful of upcoming movie projects, too.

Acting performance that embodies their music: Smith really does have the sweet, breezy voice of Tresvant, so it has to be The New Edition Story.

Kaitlyn Dever

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for Netflix

The tremendously gifted actress who broke out in Booksmart grew up on Alanis Morisette and has been releasing music with her sister, Mady, for almost a decade. Their current outfit, Devers, released its debut EP in June after working with Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers' Punisher, Lorde's Solar Power). It's a project teeming with warm harmonies, elegant guitar work, and percussive grooves that separate their work from the more shapeless indie folk of the 2020s.

Key track: "Like I Am" is a gut-punch breakup track that also works for summer road trips, proving Devers' duality.

How serious is their side career: Dever was announced as the new lead for HBO's The Last Of Us, a sizable commitment that will surely fill her schedule but increase her overall exposure. Her upcoming plans are unclear, but she certainly has the talent to make a real mark in the musical world

Acting performance that embodies their music: Dever's soulful, witty performances in Rosaline and Booksmart feel right on the money.

Maya Hawke

Andrew Lyman

The first entry in our Stranger Things suite, Maya Hawke has drawn on influences like Fiona Apple, Bright Eyes, and Taylor Swift's Folklore to bring a unique approach to the crowded modern folk scene. Working with producers like Christian Lee Hutson and Benjamin Lazar Davis, she crafts lush, intricate songs that warrant repeat listens.

Key track: Though "To Love A Boy" and "Thérèse" got the most attention, "Sweet Tooth" is the perfect encapsulation of her tender folk style.

How serious is their side career: Hawke's music is a major part of her overall artistic identity, and she's more active than most actor-musicians on the tour circuit (though she did have to cancel a full tour in support of 2024's Chaos Angel). She's got plenty of big acting roles upcoming, but it seems doubtful she'd truly step away from the music.

Acting performance that embodies their music: Wildcat, the 2023 biopic of Flannery O'Connor, captures Hawke's creative passion and world building.

Jaboukie Young-White

Tiffany Champion + Vivian Shih

The comedian, Twitter MVP, and rising actor (Companion, Abbott Elementary) makes exhilarating uptempo rap that feels influenced by the Neptunes and Azealia Banks. His razor wit is predictably on display, but he also delves into more abstract and ambient territories.

Key track: "BBC" is brimming with clever one-liners and has an understated danceability.

How serious is their side career: He hasn't released a studio album since August 2023's All who can't hear must feel, but Jaboukie signed to Interscope after impressing executives and worked with Grammy-winning mixers on the LP.

Acting performance that embodies their music: Teddy in Companion. He's charming and witty while navigating a techno dystopia that often influences his production.

Tyler James Williams

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BAFTA

That's right, Abbott Elementary’s neurotic hunk is a pretty facile rapper. As a child star, he's been rapping for ages, but Williams released a well-received solo mixtape back in 2015 featuring production from his younger brother and fellow actor Tyrel.

Key track: A viral 2022 freestyle on GloRilla's "FNF" showcased his nimble flow and bassy voice.

How serious is their side career: Williams hasn't released much music in the last decade, but his 2022 freestyle ignited a new public interest in his rapping. He's more famous than ever now, with a Golden Globe win and Emmy nominations under his belt, so it seems like an opportune time to get back in the studio.

Acting performance that embodies their music: Mostly his beloved Abbott Elementary work, with a dash of the rhythmic reed work of Lester Young, who he portrayed in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Dylan Minette

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood

A late 2010s teen heartthrob for his role in 13 Reasons Why, Minette also co-fronts Wallows, an indie rock streaming mammoth offering a modern take on Phoenix, the Strokes, and Arcade Fire.

Key track: Wallows' biggest chart hit is 2019's "Are You Bored Yet?" with Clairo, but the Interpol-ian "Hide It Away" from 2025's More is a blast of indie nostalgia.

How serious is their side career: Between its prolific release schedule and coveted slots opening for My Chemical Romance, Wallows shows no sign of slowing its growth with Minette at the helm.

Acting performance that embodies their music: Honestly, we'll have to get back to you on this one.

Rainey Qualley

Tony Wilson

The elder sister of ascending A-lister Margaret Qualley — who just dropped a couple songs of her own from the new movie Honey Don't, in character as Lace Manhattan — Rainey's acting career is largely secondary to her music as Rainsford. Her brassy, emotive delivery on contemporary electro-pop has earned collaborators like Twin Shadow, BAYNK, and Jerry Folk.

Key track: Qualley's latest single "Horse" gallops away from 2010s-style glitchy alt-pop for something more organic that showcases the depth of her voice and recalls Haim.

How serious is their side career: Qualley had a relatively quiet few years before 2025, which has been filled with singles and film projects in post-production. It seems like she's getting more active on both fronts.

Acting performance that embodies their music: Her work in the sweet, surrealist music-themed romance Falcon Song.

Joe Keery

Neil Krug

Before he was Stranger Things’ floppy-haired heartthrob, Keery was part of Chicago's alternative scene with his band Post Animal. He's since gone solo as Djo, releasing three albums and a colossal mainstream hit with "End Of Beginning." The bittersweet psych-rock smash went platinum and hit #11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Key track: "End Of Beginning," period. It's richly textured, emotionally relatable, and deserved its viral recognition.

How serious is their side career: Keery is full steam ahead on his music. He's currently in the midst of a massive 2025 tour featuring nearly 70 shows. He released his third solo studio album, The Crux, in April.

Acting performance that embodies their music: It's hard not to say Stranger Things’ Steve Harrington, though his involvement in Alex Ross Perry's Pavements also hints at his musical goals and influences.

Ross Lynch

Will Wark

The Disney kid turned Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina co-star comes from a musical family, originally performing as the pop rock outfit R5, later shifting to slightly more mature territory with the Driver Era.

Key track: The Driver Era's 2019 track "A Kiss" is breezy, guilty pleasure pop rock at its finest.

How serious is their side career: Though still probably better known as an actor, music has been Lynch's main pursuit these last few years.

Acting performance that embodies their music: It's hard not to draw a line from Lynch's Disney breakout as a charismatic musician on Austin & Ally.

Will Gao

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Heartstopper darling is part of the Wasia Project, a sibling band with sister Olivia Hardy bringing jazz and classical chops into their pop tunes in the vein of Laufey, who they supported on tour in 2024.

Key track: "Somebody Come Through" uses chugging percussion and moody chords to soundtrack a moving picture of heartache.

How serious is their side career: Gao's film and TV docket should only expand, but the Wasia Project also has a lot of room to grow and capture the kind of modern sophistipop audience.

Acting performance that embodies their music: Gao's CV is still pretty limited, so Heartstopper’s Tao Xu wins by default.

Finn Wolfhard

The Stranger Things star is a rock scholar, citing everyone from the Beatles to They Might Be Giants to PUP to Stereolab. Initially performing with the band Calpurnia and later with the Aubreys, Wolfhard has also launched a solo career as of June 2025.

Key track: Solo cut "Choose The Latter" is a blast of '90s alt nostalgia that points in the direction he could take a solo career.

How serious is their side career: Wolfhard clearly loves rock music – he's even played young members of Weezer and PUP in music videos – and like Keery and Hawke, he seems committed to juggling music and acting with equal fervor.

Acting performance that embodies their music: Wolfhard's performance as a charismatic young songwriter in Jesse Eisenberg's When You Finish Saving The World.

Sophie Thatcher

The Yellowjackets star and modern scream queen makes layered, conceptually ambitious experimental pop inspired by Peter Ivers, Flaming Tunes, and more. It's intriguing counterprogramming to the more traditional indie folk many of her Hollywood peers put out.

Key track: The title track from 2024's Pivot & Scrape EP is captivating and kaleidoscopic.

How serious is their side career: While her acting career only continues to rise, per NYLON, Thatcher is at work on a new album with even stronger electronic influences.

Acting performance that embodies their music: There's not a perfectly analogous role here, so let's go with Thatcher in Companion, blending the soulful and electronic effortlessly.

Caleb McLaughlin

Last but not least in our Stranger Things suite, McLaughlin hasn't released much original solo music, but he's shown a gift for catchy, romantic R&B.

Key track: "Soul Travel" captures the joy of a lovers' getaway with its syncopated percussion and McLaughlin's graceful tenor vocals.

How serious is their side career: Music has been a clear secondary priority, but with Stranger Things ending this year he may pursue it more intensely.

Acting performance that embodies their music: McLaughlin's R&B love is captured in his performance as a young Ricky Bell in the underseen New Edition miniseries from 2017.

Keke Palmer

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A former child star, Palmer has been singing for almost as long as she's been on screen, though acclaimed roles in Akeelah And The Bee, Nope, and Hustlers have made her a household name as an actor. But Palmer's music is a sophisticated take on contemporary R&B, crowned with 2025's Just Keke album.

Key track: "My Confession" sees Palmer flips Usher's classic while showcasing a gift for storytelling as she addresses a widely covered moment of public criticism from the father of her child.

How serious is their side career: Palmer has a packed slate of upcoming film projects, so it's hard to imagine music being more than an occasional pursuit for the foreseeable future.

Acting performance that embodies their music: Her on-wax persona falls somewhere between the effortless charisma she shows in Jordan Peele's Nope and the more traditional singer she embodies in Joyful Noise.

Caleb Landry Jones

Oliver Shahery

The quietly brilliant young character actor from Get Out and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri makes vintage lo-fi psych rock, often at a breakneck pace. 2024 saw four sprawling collections of demos and a studio LP released under Sacred Bones (Jenny Hval, Amen Dunes).

Key track: It's tough to pick when every Jones record has more than 30 of them, but "Charlemagne" from 2024's Ruth McWilliam is a strong intro to his take on psych rock revivalism.

How serious is their side career: It's hard to imagine Jones keeping up his prolific output from 2024, but there's no denying his commitment to songwriting, even with a title turn in Luc Besson's Dracula on the horizon.

Acting performance that embodies their music: Either Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die, a trippy and wry zombie comedy, or his stint in 2017's Twin Peaks revival.