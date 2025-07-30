Skip to Content
Sydney Sprague – “Long Island”

6:24 PM EDT on July 30, 2025

Ellie Carty

I'm on Long Island writing an article about a song called "Long Island." Isn't that beautiful? Except Sydney Sprague's new Peak Experience single is, in fact, not about the place, but about alcoholic beverage known as a Long Island Iced Tea, which I have never consumed and will never consume because I am not built for that. Let's go over the ingredients (per Wikipedia): vodka, tequila, light rum, triple sec, gin, and a splash of cola. That is disturbing. But the song is nice.

“When you have to choose between connection and self-preservation because the truth is too messy or just too impossible to communicate,” the pop-punk singer-songwriter explains of the track. “It’s a desperate plea for a moment of relief from the horrors. It’s a genuine request for another long island iced tea.”

Fair enough, though I feel like some gin and tonics would be a better option. "Long Island" is brief and hushed, an interesting contrast from its blaring predecessor “Flat Circle.” Watch the endearing music video directed by Sébastien Deramat below.

The self-released Peak Experience is out 9/26.

