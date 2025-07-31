They Are Gutting A Body Of Water – “my car is singing like a locust”

A couple weeks ago, They Are Gutting A Body Of Water announced their new album LOTTO and unveiled the single "trainers," which we very much enjoyed. It followed May's “American Food,” and now the Philly band is back with a new tune called "my car is singing like a locust," which is not on the LP because they're just that generous.

TAGABOW clarified on Instagram that "my car is singing like a locust" is "just a fun lil summer vibe I cooked up." A mathy riff lifted from King Krule's "Out Getting Ribs" serves as the foundation for the brief, zany track. ("king krule hmu ily" reads the YouTube description.) The group also shared "free willy," a more conventional shoegaze excursion, on Friday (July 25), but it's also not on LOTTO. Neither are on streaming services. Check them out below.

the band got some feedback that their first flier was scary so they made this alternative pic.twitter.com/pJKefuyBY1 — William Banks (@williambanks_) July 28, 2025

LOTTO is out 10/17 via Julia’s War / Smoking Room / ATO.