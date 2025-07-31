Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

They Are Gutting A Body Of Water – “my car is singing like a locust”

8:31 PM EDT on July 30, 2025

Brian Karlsson

A couple weeks ago, They Are Gutting A Body Of Water announced their new album LOTTO and unveiled the single "trainers," which we very much enjoyed. It followed May's “American Food,” and now the Philly band is back with a new tune called "my car is singing like a locust," which is not on the LP because they're just that generous.

TAGABOW clarified on Instagram that "my car is singing like a locust" is "just a fun lil summer vibe I cooked up." A mathy riff lifted from King Krule's "Out Getting Ribs" serves as the foundation for the brief, zany track. ("king krule hmu ily" reads the YouTube description.) The group also shared "free willy," a more conventional shoegaze excursion, on Friday (July 25), but it's also not on LOTTO. Neither are on streaming services. Check them out below.

LOTTO is out 10/17 via Julia’s War / Smoking Room / ATO.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

sadie – “Arms Wide”

February 10, 2026
New Music

Baby Keem Announces New Album Ca$ino, Previews “Good Flirts” Feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

February 10, 2026
New Music

Anjimile – “Waits For Me”

February 10, 2026
New Music

Waterbaby – “Clay” (Feat. ttoh)

February 10, 2026
New Music

Katzin – “Cowboy”

February 10, 2026
New Music

deathcrash – “NYC”

February 10, 2026