Chappell Roan – “The Subway”

It's been a while since Chappell Roan debuted "The Subway" at last year's Gov Ball. Recently the pop star has been teasing its release with snippets and posters, and now it's finally here.

About "The Subway" Roan wrote in her newsletter, "Over a year after performing this song for the first time at Gov Ball, dressed as Lady Liberty, The Subway will be released on all streaming platforms this Thursday, July 31st at 8pm Eastern Time. This song encompasses everything I love about New York City – with the hope, heartbreak and healing that it has to offer us all ـﮩﮩ٨ـ♡ﮩ٨ـﮩ"

"The Subway" follows March's “The Giver.” Last week the singer also announced pop-up shows in New York, Pasadena, and Kansas City happening this fall because she "wanted the chance to do something special before going away to write the next album," she explained on Instagram.

"The Subway" is once again a collaboration between Roan and Daniel Nigro. The two of them wrote the song together, and Nigro produced. Hear it below, and check back Friday at 10 a.m. ET for the music video.