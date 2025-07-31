Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

End It – “Optical Delusions”

10:02 AM EDT on July 31, 2025

Zooboy

In one month, Baltimore hardcore beasts End It will finally release Wrong Side Of Heaven, their first full-length. They've been having fun with the videos for the advance singles -- casting their little-kid equivalents for "Pale Horse," envisioning themselves as '90s video-game hellraisers for "Life Sublime." Yesterday, End It shared a new song, a minute-long stomper called "Optical Delusions." The song is just fine, but the real reason to pay attention is the video, which goes full Celebrity Deathmatch.

In the "Optical Delusion" video, directors Zooboy and Noah Haycock give us a DIY pastiche of the claymation gore-fest that served as such a fun, dumb formative experience for so many. They pit the clay version of End It against a generic boy band -- they get to be the villains when we're going full retro -- and the results are predictably grisly. Check it out below.

Over the next few months, End It will open some shows for Superheaven and then Blink-182. After that, they'll head out on their first-ever headlining tour. A lot of hardcore bands will join them for little bits of that tour -- Bracewar, Soul Blind, Ends Of Sanity, Raw Brigade, Ozone, Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right, Hold My Own, Cosmic Joke -- and it's got one of those tour posters so complicated that I don't want to have to start putting wingdings after the tour dates, so I'll just embed the poster below.

Wrong Side Of Heaven is out 8/29 on Flatspot.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

sadie – “Arms Wide”

February 10, 2026
New Music

Baby Keem Announces New Album Ca$ino, Previews “Good Flirts” Feat. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

February 10, 2026
New Music

Anjimile – “Waits For Me”

February 10, 2026
New Music

Waterbaby – “Clay” (Feat. ttoh)

February 10, 2026
New Music

Katzin – “Cowboy”

February 10, 2026
New Music

deathcrash – “NYC”

February 10, 2026