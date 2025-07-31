End It – “Optical Delusions”

In one month, Baltimore hardcore beasts End It will finally release Wrong Side Of Heaven, their first full-length. They've been having fun with the videos for the advance singles -- casting their little-kid equivalents for "Pale Horse," envisioning themselves as '90s video-game hellraisers for "Life Sublime." Yesterday, End It shared a new song, a minute-long stomper called "Optical Delusions." The song is just fine, but the real reason to pay attention is the video, which goes full Celebrity Deathmatch.

In the "Optical Delusion" video, directors Zooboy and Noah Haycock give us a DIY pastiche of the claymation gore-fest that served as such a fun, dumb formative experience for so many. They pit the clay version of End It against a generic boy band -- they get to be the villains when we're going full retro -- and the results are predictably grisly. Check it out below.

Over the next few months, End It will open some shows for Superheaven and then Blink-182. After that, they'll head out on their first-ever headlining tour. A lot of hardcore bands will join them for little bits of that tour -- Bracewar, Soul Blind, Ends Of Sanity, Raw Brigade, Ozone, Clique, End Of Dayz, No Right, Hold My Own, Cosmic Joke -- and it's got one of those tour posters so complicated that I don't want to have to start putting wingdings after the tour dates, so I'll just embed the poster below.

Wrong Side Of Heaven is out 8/29 on Flatspot.