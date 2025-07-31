feeo – “The Mountain”

"The Mountain," the latest single from London-based experimental artist feeo, reminds us how small we are. It's a sparse, ambient track -- a cyclic hum, a single pounding drum, and a slow-build of white noise. But feeo's vocals are soft and absorbing like a lullaby. "I'm only a witness, just a second in time." It's the kind of thought that crosses ones mind maybe after a strenuous hike, the body surrendering to Earth's massive expanse.

Vocalist-songwriter Theodora Laird, aka feeo, explained that "The Mountain" is about "solitude, [that] compares the narrator with her surroundings, illustrating this sort of idealised natural world that is simple in its hierarchy, open in its juxtaposing states, both brutal and peaceful, both life giving and taking."

It's no surprise that Laird has worked with artists like Tirzah, Mica Levi, and Loraine James. She plays with the detail in sound textures, allowing for an immense contrast to carry deep revelations. "The Mountain" is the first track Laird has released this year, following last year's EP run over. (Which is also really great.)

Watch the "The Mountain" video, directed by Laird and Ciara Reddy, below.