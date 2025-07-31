Skip to Content
Spinal Tap & Elton John Share “Stonehenge” From SpinalTap II: The End Continues

12:44 PM EDT on July 31, 2025

Spinal Tap are back in more ways than one. Accompanying the fictitious heavy metal legends' next mockumentary chapter is a real album. It's dubbed The End Continues and will be available the same day as Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, on Sept. 12. Even the album cover blurs the lines between reality and fiction with Crosby, Stills & Nash cosplay.

The LP features new songs and re-recored hits from the absurdist rockers. Some of them even feature real rock 'n' roll icons like Elton John, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood. Today, the first glimpse of the album we get is a re-recorded version of "Stonehenge" with EGOT king Elton John. It comes with a music video featuring footage from the upcoming film.

Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Nigel’s Poem”
02 “Let’s Just Rock Again”
03 “Flower People” (Feat. Elton John)
04 “Brighton Rock”
05 “The Devil’s Just Not Getting Old”
06 “Cups And Cakes” (Feat. Paul McCartney)
07 “I Kissed A Girl”
08 “Angels”
09 “Big Bottom” (Feat. Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood)
10 “Judge and Jury”
11 “Rockin’ In The Urn”
12 “Blood To Let”
13 “Stonehenge” (Feat. Elton John)

The End Continues will be available the same day that Spinal Tap II: The End Continues hits theaters on 9/12.

