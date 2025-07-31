Recoechi – “Da Godly” (Feat. JazStarr & Denzel Lavell)

Chicago emcee Recoechi leans into his city's hip-hop history on the latest single from his upcoming album FLAVAZ. "Da Godly" channels the neo-soul era with its smoky, jazzy live-band sound (courtesy of Renzell and Hudah of Hypnotic Brass) and a chorus from JazStarr that interpolates Erykah Badu's "Other Side Of The Game." Denzel Lavel is also in the mix with some spiritual backing vocals.

The star of this show, though, is Recoe, who begins his commanding first verse like so: "Ultra,

I'm feeling impulsive/ Feel like I'm finally ready to/ Read off my scars, ain't feeling repulsive/ Feel like these pivotal moments of life with difficult level on Ultra/ God just sending me tools/ The number one rule, develop my culture."

It's the kind of song you could imagine emerging in Common's heyday or any time since. Listen below.

FLAVAZ is out 8/14 on Closed Sessions. Pre-order it here.