Roc Marciano & DJ Premier Detail New Album The Coldest Profession: Hear “Prayer Hands”

Last Friday, the iconic hip-hop producer DJ Premier and the underground-legend emcee Roc Marciano announced they were teaming up on an album called The Coldest Profession, due out Aug. 8. Today, with that release date looming about a week away, the duo has revealed details on the project and shared its lead single. The eight-song tracklist is available now, and lead single "Prayer Hands" is here for the listening. It's an artful twist on the sort of blustery boom-bap you'd expect from this pairing, with some well-placed scratches from Premier and some verbal agility from Roc Marci delivered via slightly tweaked vocals.

Premier offered his interpretation of the track:

Roc always makes sure to never go in the direction of the expected types. He brags, without bragging. He shows off, without showing off. If that does not make sense, then you’re not what we want in our league of pure style. That’s the definition of "Prayer Hands." Explanations are not needed.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Arrival"

02 "Armani Section"

03 "Prayer Hands"

04 "Good To Go"

05 "Glory Hole"

06 "RocMarkable"

07 "Travel Fox"

08 "Execution Style"

The Coldest Profession is out 8/8 via TTT.