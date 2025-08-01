Cindy Lee Moves Catalog Exclusively To Bandcamp, Rare Album Cat O’ Nine Tails Makes Streaming Debut

This Bandcamp Friday, Cindy Lee is going all in on the platform. Patrick Flegel's alter ego has removed their catalog from not just Spotify (as several artists have done recently to protest CEO Daniel Ek's investment in AI weapons) but Apple Music and the rest of the streaming services, bringing it all to Bandcamp. There, every Cindy Lee release is now available to stream, download, and — what's this — pre-order on vinyl? Yes, a full slate of vinyl reissues is coming this fall via W.25TH, a subsidiary of Superior Viaduct. The reissues are scheduled for release on Halloween.

Among the offerings at Bandcamp is 2020's Cat O' Nine Tails, now streaming for the first time. The album was originally released in an edition of 50 lathe-cut LPs housed in silk-screened jackets in April 2020, just two months after the widely released What's Tonight To Eternity. The ghostly Cat O' Nine Tails has been cited as a direct predecessor to last year's sprawling masterpiece Diamond Jubilee, an album that made Cindy Lee one of the great viral indie rock phenomena in recent memory.

Stream Cat O' Nine Tails below, and check out the rest of the Cindy Lee offerings at Bandcamp.