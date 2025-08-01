Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Undeath – “Enter Patient” & “Endless Graveyard”

12:40 PM EDT on August 1, 2025

Three years ago we named the Rochester death metal monsters Undeath a Band To Watch. We last heard new music from that crew last September, though guitarist Tommy Wall popped up in the new supergroup Blood Monolith back in March. Now Undeath have returned with two more blood-gargling churns of their own.

"Enter Patient" and "Endless Graveyard" were recorded with Gorguts/Krallice member Colin Marston, and they arrive today ahead of Undeath's UK/EU headline tour. They're also the first independently released Undeath songs since 2019. These tracks are as nasty as you could possibly desire, and the second one goes in a truly fascinating direction, so let both of them crush your skull below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Jenny On Holiday – “Good Intentions”

November 11, 2025
New Music

FKA twigs – “Predictable Girl”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Private Hell Announce New EP To Dust You Shall Return: Hear “Future Void”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Fatal Realm – “Of No Consequence”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Cemento Announce New Album Bad Dream Songs: Hear “Better Days”

November 11, 2025
New Music

Dry Cleaning – “Cruise Ship Designer”

November 11, 2025