Undeath – “Enter Patient” & “Endless Graveyard”

Three years ago we named the Rochester death metal monsters Undeath a Band To Watch. We last heard new music from that crew last September, though guitarist Tommy Wall popped up in the new supergroup Blood Monolith back in March. Now Undeath have returned with two more blood-gargling churns of their own.

"Enter Patient" and "Endless Graveyard" were recorded with Gorguts/Krallice member Colin Marston, and they arrive today ahead of Undeath's UK/EU headline tour. They're also the first independently released Undeath songs since 2019. These tracks are as nasty as you could possibly desire, and the second one goes in a truly fascinating direction, so let both of them crush your skull below.