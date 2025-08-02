Watch Caroline Polachek Cover Nick Drake’s “River Man” At Aspen Art Museum

Last year, Caroline Polachek performed a beautiful rendition of Radiohead’s “True Love Waits” at Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris. On Thursday (July 31), the experimental-pop musician covered Nick Drake's “River Man” at the Aspen Art Museum in Colorado as part of the inaugural AIR festival.

"River Man" comes from the late singer-songwriter's 1969 album Five Leaves Left, which recently received box set treatment. Meanwhile, Polachek was one of many guests on Blood Orange's Essex Honey singles earlier this month. Watch snippets from her Aspen Art Museum performance below.