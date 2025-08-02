Conor Oberst Loses Conor Oberst Lookalike Contest

Lookalike contests — they're still happening. It all started in October of last year when New Yorkers yearned for Timothée Chalamet copycats, but the trend has taken the world by storm. Yesterday knockoff Conor Obersts gathered in the Bright Eyes frontman's hometown of Omaha. Like at the Chalamet competition, the singer himself showed up, but he did not win.

The event was a benefit for the music education organization Omaha Girls Rock. The entrants each received an American Spirit cigarette and sang karaoke together. No one was expecting Oberst's arrival, and he brought a garbage bag of his old clothes to gift to the lucky winner. “I was cleaning out my closet so you get a big bag of my clothing,” he said. Oberst’s bandmate Mike Mogis competed too, but did not win.

In other Bright Eyes news, the band recently went ska for their new song "1st World Blues."

