Jens Lekman Thinks He’s Sampled On New Burial Track: “I’m Honoured”

1:59 PM EDT on August 3, 2025

performs during Northside Festival 2012 Day 2 on June 15, 2012 in the Brooklyn burough of New York City.

|Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Last week Burial returned with two new songs called "Comafields" and "Imaginary Festival," which are both quite good. Burial is a fan of samples, as is the Swedish musician Jens Lekman. Apparently one of those new Burial songs includes a sample of a Jens Lekman song.

Lekman has a blog where he occasionally responds to fan submissions. On Friday, Lekman replied to a fan named Liza who was asking if Lekman was sampled on "Comafields." Lekman responded: "My friend Jamie sent the song to me this morning and we listened to it over and over while a heavy thunderstorm passed by outside. Finally I downloaded it and pitched it down to check. And yes, I'm pretty sure that’s me! I love it and I’m honoured, such a beautiful track."

The sample in question comes at the 5:14 mark in "Comafields," and it sure sounds like it's lifted from Lekman's 2007 song "Your Arms Around Me." Listen to both below.

