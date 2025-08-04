Green Jellÿ Fire Bassist For Posting Offensive Ozzy Osbourne Meme

If you're of a certain age and inclination, then perhaps you remember Green Jellÿ, the long-running novelty outfit. Bill Manspeaker founded the joke-punk band Green Jellö in 1981, and he has been their only consistent member over the years. Tool's Maynard James Kennan and Danny Carey apparently did time as Green Jellö members before their other band took off. In the early '90s, Green Jellö scored a novelty metal hit with "The Three Little Pigs," and they changed their name to Green Jellÿ after legal pressure from Kraft Foods. Green Jellÿ are apparently still an active band, but Bill Manspeaker is now locked in a flame war with a former member who apparently posted an offensive meme about the late Ozzy Osbourne shortly after Osbourne's death.

As the PRP reports, bassist Michael "Fr33to F33t" Snyder shared on Green Jellÿ's social media feeds a meme about Ozzy Osbourne shortly after the heavy metal icon passed away last month: a PhotoShopped image of Osbourne holding a sign that said "One Day Sober." Bill Manspeaker claims that he deleted the post after he saw it, though he later posted an AI-generated image of Osbourne with the late Hulk Hogan. Fans got angry and a leaked series of texts between Manspeaker and Snyder provided more context. Apparently, that conversation devolved into threats of violence, and Snyder is no longer in the band. In a statement posted on Saturday, Manspeaker said that Snyder has been "officially fired" from Green Jellÿ and that he never really contributed to the band in the first place, though he did control their social media feed:

All I have to say is this…for decades I have been traveling the world meeting fans & making them part of my life…this person has been participating in my band for over 10 years…Being my best buddy asking me to sign these 20 cds so he can sell them on line…He’s maybe played 10 shows in 10 years and doesn’t even plug in his bass when on stage…he just wants the selfie of him on stage…everything was fine until the moment I take down his distasteful meme about Ozzys death… Now it’s has turned into let’s try to cancel out Bill Manspeaker & all the nice things he’s ever done for people…This person decided to defame Ozzy with a terrible joke about his death on my green jello social media page & I removed it…Now all this hate is the result…ask yourself 1 thing who is the real issue…the guy who has no respect for a man’s death and mocked Ozzy or the guy who immediately took it down because it was disrespectful…if I ever helped you out or spent a moment with you please post a nice comment about our times on the YouTube video…

It appears that Michael Snyder was less a full-on member of Green Jellÿ and more of a fan who became part of the band here and there over the past decade. On this 2017 track, for instance, he's credited as a fan, though he's joined them onstage since then. In his own Facebook statement, Snyder says that it's been "an honor" to take part on Green Jellÿ, and he goes on to say, "It’s a shame that some asshat on TikTok caused so much crap, but I’ll always defend my decisions to push the limits of being a punk rocker." Snyder offered $20 to whoever posts his favorite offensive meme, and he threatened a lawsuit because Manspeaker claimed that he hacked the band's Facebook and for saying that Snyder still lives at his mom's house.