The Jesus Lizard Cancel International Tour Due To “Serious Health Incident”

Last year, Chicago noise-rock legends the Jesus Lizard returned to action, releasing Rack, their first new album in 26 years. They've been on the road, playing convulsive live shows and releasing occasional non-album singles. The band had plans to tour across the world later this year. They were going to hit New Zealand, Australia, and Japan in October and then head back for a North American run in November. But they've been forced to cancel those plans because of what they call "a serious health incident involving one of the band members."

As Rolling Stone points out, the Jesus Lizard don't really offer more details than that in their Instagram announcement, though they do call the cancellation a "precautionary measure." Here's the announcement:

The Jesus Lizard regret to announce the cancellation of their scheduled October 2025 dates in New Zealand, Australia and Japan, as well as their November 2025 dates in the United States. Upon the advice of medical professionals following a serious health incident affecting one of the band members, it is considered necessary as a precautionary measure. The band would like to convey their apologies to disappointed fans and emphasize that the affected member’s prognosis is excellent. Your understanding and support are very much appreciated as always. As we cannot currently project replacement dates, refunds will be available at point of purchase.

The members of the Jesus Lizard are all getting up there in age, and they still absolutely bring it in a live setting. Here's hoping they rest up and feel better. In the meantime, frontman David Yow will appear in the upcoming Toxic Avenger reboot, which opens in theaters later this month.