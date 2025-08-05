Silly Goose Singer, Who Went Viral For Subway Restaurant Show, Arrested Again For Latest Pop-Up Gig

If you read Stereogum often enough, you've heard of Geese. You've heard of Goose. Now it's my pleasure to introduce you to Silly Goose. They're an Atlanta nu-metal/rap-rock band who are known for playing unconventional venues such as a Buc-ee's parking lot and a Subway (the sandwich place, not the underground train). As you can imagine, however, those unauthorized gigs don't always go over so well: In 2022 their vocalist Jackson Foster was detained after Silly Goose performed outside Atlanta's Tabernacle to a crowd of fans queuing up for a Baby Keem show that night. That's some good networking. Now police have cracked down on Silly Goose's silliness yet again, arresting Foster as the band were playing in a gas station parking lot in Chicago Saturday night.

Silly Goose actually played at a Chicago gas station this time last year, too, as a tongue-in-cheek response to not getting invited to play Lollapalooza. They did play Lolla this year but threw another gas station parking lot show afterwards to commemorate the milestone. In a comment on an Instagram video of Foster being handcuffed, he claims Silly Goose got permission from the gas station employees to perform in their parking lot. He added that he was charged with criminal trespassing and will be back in Chicago next month to appear in court. It looks like he didn't spend too long in jail, though, because the whole band were back the following night to throw a slightly-quieter listening party across the street from that very gas station. They played their new album Keys To The City, which comes out in October. Mugshot merch incoming?

See some really silly videos below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DM6LSxJO0xo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DM8VtIOsfWE/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading