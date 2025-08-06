Casey Dienel (fka White Hinterland) Announces New Album My Heart Is An Outlaw: Hear “Your Girl’s Upstairs”

Over the years, the Massachusetts musician Casey Dienel has released music under their own name and their White Hinterland moniker, but it's been a while since they've done either. Dienel's last album Imitation Of A Woman To Love came out in 2017, and we last posted about them because of their unsuccessful attempt to sue Justin Bieber and Skrillex for ripping off the White Hinterland song "Ring The Bell" on the huge hit "Sorry." Now, Dienel is ready to return with their first new album in eight years.

This fall, Casey Dienel will release My Heart Is An Outlaw, a new LP that they recorded in Los Angeles with Landlady's Adam Schatz on production. Collaborators include Hand Habits' meg duffy on guitar, Spencer Zahn on bass, and Max Jaffe on drums and production. The first single is a raw, ragged indie rocker called "Your Girl's Upstairs." Director Alex Basco-Koch's video shows Dienel at work, making the album. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "People Can Change"

02 "Seventeen"

03 "Your Girl's Upstairs"

04 "I'm So Glad You Came"

05 "3 Of Cups"

06 "The Butcher Is My Friend

07 "Turncoats"

08 "Outlaws"

09 "Junkyard Dog"

10 "Sucker"

11"Tough Thing"

My Heart Is An Outlaw is out 10/17 on Jealous Butcher Records.