Yung Lean, Elias Rønnenfelt, & Fousheé – “Little Gods” & “My Suitor” (Bernthøler Cover)

An unlikely trio of artists recently got together to record something new, as well as something old. Swedish rapper Yung Lean occasionally records indie rock under his alter-ego ​jonatan leandoer96. Last year, he used that name to release the single "Home." Earlier this year, Yung Lean released his album Jonatan, which is not a jonatan leandoer96 record. But now, Lean has used that jonatan leandoer96 name to release a new two-song single with Iceage frontman Elias Rønnenfelt and with alt-soul artist Fousheé.

Elias Rønnenfelt and Fousheé have a lot going on, as well. Rønnenfelt released his solo debut Heavy Glory last year, and he followed it with the single "Carry-On Bag" earlier this year. Foushée's album Pointy Heights came out last year. Yung Lean, Elias Rønnenfelt, and Foushée wrote the new song "Little Gods" together, and Rønnenfelt produced it. It's a tingly, off-kilter indie rock track that interweaves their voices in interesting ways.

Lean, Rønnenfelt, and Fousheé have released "Little Gods" as a one-off single with a B-side, a cover of "My Suitor," a 1983 single from the Belgian new wave band Bernthøler. Yung Lean and Elias Rønnenfelt recorded that cover without Foushée, and it's much thornier and more homespun than the original. Below, check out "Little Gods" and the "My Suitor" cover, as well as Bernthøler's original "My Suitor" video.