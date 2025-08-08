The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

2

Prewn - "System"

Sometimes, you just need to hear someone trilling operatically over a scraping, droning violin figure, letting the tension build and build until nobody can handle it anymore. And then you need that tension to break, leaving you with a wave of blissful melody that hits like you're walking out of a dense forest and seeing the sunlight for the first time in hours. And then you need the drums to drop in, turning that blissout moment into a titanic rock song, replete with ragged guitar solo and even more operatic trilling. Sometimes, you might not even know that you need all those things until you encounter them, and then you might find yourself wondering how you went so long without those things. When you're having that type of day, "System" is right there for you. —Tom