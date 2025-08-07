Skip to Content
Emily A. Sprague Announces New Album Cloud Time: Hear “Tokyo 1”

4:18 PM EDT on August 7, 2025

Cloud Time is a great album title, not least of all because it appears to be a truth-in-advertising situation. Emily A. Sprague, the synthesist and songwriter perhaps best known for leading Florist, wrote Cloud Time during "a profoundly healing and impactful journey" through Japan last fall. Opening track "Tokyo 1," out today as the lead single, is an ambient synth piece that will indeed have you levitating skyward, submerged in cirrus, stratus, and cumulus. Listen below via V Haddad's official visual for the song.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Tokyo 1"
02 "Osaka"
03 "Nagoya"
04 "Matsumoto"
05 "Hokkaido"
06 "Tokyo 2"
07 "Each Story"

Cloud Time is out 10/10 via RVNG. Pre-order it here.

V Haddad

