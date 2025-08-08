Lucy Dacus Shares “Bus Back To Richmond” & “More Than Friends,” Updates Latest Album Cover

Earlier this year, Lucy Dacus released Forever Is A Feeling, her first solo album since she broke through to true mainstream fame as a member of boygenius. Right now, Dacus is touring North America, and she's got a lot going on. She's officiating fans' weddings onstage. She joined the Killers at Osheaga. She served as a surprise guest at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, where she sang Aerosmith's "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing." Now, she's releasing a couple of new songs and changing the cover art of Forever Is A Feeling. In the streaming era, you can do that.

Previously, the cover of Forever Is A Feeling was a painting of Lucy Dacus by Will St. John. That portrait still appears in the new cover art, but it's a photo of the portrait in storage, taken by Jon Henry. On Twitter, Dacus explains that the photo of the portrait was what she first intended to use as the cover: "thank you to Jon Henry for helping me see my original idea for the cover of Forever Is A Feeling- from here on, I’m changing the album art to this because… I want to and I can! lol"

thank you to Jon Henry for helping me see my original idea for the cover of Forever Is A Feeling- from here on, I’m changing the album art to this because… I want to and I can! lol I’m putting out a few songs at midnight local time ?♾️ pic.twitter.com/U22EWJsJI8 — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) August 7, 2025

She can! It's true! We all listen to computers now, so nothing is ever permanently fixed. People can go back and fuck with their old shit whenever they want. (For what it's worth, I like this new cover better.) Along with that change in art, Dacus has shared a new two-song single. On "Bus Back To Richmond," Dacus reflects romantically while riding to her hometown after a drunken New Year's Eve with friends in New York. Dacus recorded that song with Jay Som's Melina Duterte and illuminati hotties' Sarah Tudzin on production, and the lyrics are full of references to people and songs that you might recognize.

"More Than Friends," the other new Dacus song, is just as romantic, but it's actually much older. Dacus first performed that one live in 2022, and it chronicles the early, fumbling moments of a connection. Dacus recorded it with producer Blake Mills, her main collaborator on Forever Is A Feeling. Listen to both songs below.

Forever Is A Feeling and "Bus Back To Richmond" b/w "More Than Friends" are out now on Geffen.