No Peeling Announce Self-Titled Debut Album: Hear “Can I Pet That Dog?”

There's no simpler medicine for mundane blues other than seeing a cute pooch. Feeling bummed out? Just go for a walk and look at all the beautiful local doggos on your block. They're so cute and ignorant to the vast horridness of this modern world. How nice! Now, Knottingham's No Peeling have a short-and-sweet soundtrack for the moment you have to approach a stranger and cooly insist: "Can I Pet That Dog?"

"Can I Pet That Dog" is the first offering from the band's forthcoming self-titled debut that's out next month via Feel It Records. The single is agile and spunky. It's no surprise the five-piece draws influence from bands like the B52s and the Unicorns. "I'm on my knees for your Pekingese/ Lemme say hi to you Bichon Frisé," goes one verse over electronic squirms and a weaselly bass. It will provide a short burst of dopamine -- almost as thrilling as meeting a new canine pal.

Check out "Can I Pet That Dog?" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Can I Pet That Dog?"

02 "Resuci Annie"

03 "Street Feast"

04 "Bank Holiday"

05 "Hi Vis"

06 "Swift Half"

07 "Pink Flamingos"

No Peeling out 9/5 via Feel It Records. Pre-order it here.