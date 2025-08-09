Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Doja Cat Debuts “Jealous Type” And Makes Up With “Musty” Fan At Outside Lands

9:13 AM EDT on August 9, 2025

Doja Cat has been teasing her new album Vie for a while, and more recently she's been sharing snippets of the lead single "Jealous Type." Last night, the star debuted the new song during her Outside Lands set in San Francisco.

After Doja went full rap mode on last year's Scarlet 2 CLAUDE, Vie abides by an '80s-pop theme with "Jealous Type" sparkling with synths. For her performance, Doja's hair towered high on her head and she was clad in a zebra print look. Fans have pointed out the similarity between the "Jealous Type" artwork — which depicts an illustration of a rose — and Depeche Mode's Violator cover. She only sang part of the song at Outside Lands; at an afterparty, she performed her rap verse in it. At that same afterparty she also debuted another unreleased song called "Take Me Dancing."

Meanwhile, Doja remains vehement with unconventional marketing strategies; while at Outside Lands, she made up with the fan she had beef with in June for a TikTok. After calling him "musty" for being touchy during an interaction in which he gave her a shirt, the pair appeared friendly in a new video. Watch below alongside clips of her performances at Outside Lands and the afterparty.

@laurenashleybeck Doja Cat performs her new single Jealous Type at Outside Lands #dojacat #outsidelands ♬ original sound - Lauren Ashley Beck

@thisisntpablo Guys don’t worry we’re friends again @Doja Cat ♬ original sound - Pablo Tamayo


https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNEe9C2tD7w/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNCnBwOsQsM/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

NAH THIS IS HILARIOUS “I KNEW I SMELLED SOMETHING” LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/NC2sFoFvYu https://t.co/5WqsmWqkAE

— ۟ (@DojaArchives) August 9, 2025

DOJA CAT JUST PLAYED NEW SONG ‘TAKE ME DANCING’ AT HER LISTENING PARTY! pic.twitter.com/GF1Zvbwo0E

— The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) August 9, 2025

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Justin Vernon “Would Be Very Surprised” If There’s Ever Another Bon Iver Album

November 15, 2025
News

Todd Snider Dead At 59

November 15, 2025
News

KISS, Not Yet Holograms, Reunite For First Show Since Farewell Tour

November 15, 2025
News

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Pushed Back A Week, Will Feature Reduced Lineup

November 14, 2025
News

Drake Claims T.I.’s Friend Never Urinated On Him

November 14, 2025
News

Limp Bizkit’s Estonia Concert Canceled Over Fred Durst’s Past Putin Support

November 14, 2025