Doja Cat Debuts “Jealous Type” And Makes Up With “Musty” Fan At Outside Lands

Doja Cat has been teasing her new album Vie for a while, and more recently she's been sharing snippets of the lead single "Jealous Type." Last night, the star debuted the new song during her Outside Lands set in San Francisco.

After Doja went full rap mode on last year's Scarlet 2 CLAUDE, Vie abides by an '80s-pop theme with "Jealous Type" sparkling with synths. For her performance, Doja's hair towered high on her head and she was clad in a zebra print look. Fans have pointed out the similarity between the "Jealous Type" artwork — which depicts an illustration of a rose — and Depeche Mode's Violator cover. She only sang part of the song at Outside Lands; at an afterparty, she performed her rap verse in it. At that same afterparty she also debuted another unreleased song called "Take Me Dancing."

Meanwhile, Doja remains vehement with unconventional marketing strategies; while at Outside Lands, she made up with the fan she had beef with in June for a TikTok. After calling him "musty" for being touchy during an interaction in which he gave her a shirt, the pair appeared friendly in a new video. Watch below alongside clips of her performances at Outside Lands and the afterparty.



https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNEe9C2tD7w/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNCnBwOsQsM/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

NAH THIS IS HILARIOUS “I KNEW I SMELLED SOMETHING” LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/NC2sFoFvYu https://t.co/5WqsmWqkAE — ۟ (@DojaArchives) August 9, 2025