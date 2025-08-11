Skip to Content
KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTR/X Join Small List Of Fictional Acts With A #1 Song

7:20 PM EDT on August 11, 2025

Finally, former influencer Alex Warren’s breakthrough hit "Ordinary" has been bumped from its #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Taking its place is "Golden" by HUNTR/X, the fictional girl group from Netflix's animated musical KPop Demon Hunters that came out in June. According to Billboard, it's the first Hot 100 chart-topper by any act with a fictional background since “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney's 2021 animated musical Encanto.

HUNTR/X is made up of real-life musicians Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami. "Golden" is also the first K-pop song by female vocalists to hit #1 on the Hot 100 as well as the first by an all-women collective of three or more members in 24 years, since “Bootylicious” by Destiny’s Child. "Golden" initially debuted at #81 on the July 5 chart, but the track has been on the rise. Earlier #1s from fictional acts include the Archie’s’ 1969 tune "Sugar, Sugar" and Alvin And Chipmunks' 1958 track "The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)."

Meanwhile, Chappell Roan made her highest debut and rank with "The Subway" at #3.

