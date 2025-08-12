Corridos Tumbados Star Natanael Cano Had A Meltdown At Baja Beach Fest

Over the last few years, there's been a boom of interest in corridos tumbados, the genre that fuses regional Mexican music with American trap. That combination has led artists like Peso Pluma and Fuerza Regida to stardom, and it essentially started with Natanael Cano, a prolific 24-year-old artist from Sonora, Mexico. On Sunday, Cano had a very bad night.

Rolling Stone reports that Natanael Cano performed a headlining set early Monday morning at the Baja Beach Fest in Rosarito Beach, Mexico and that it went spectacularly badly. Cano was part of a bill that included fellow headliners J Balvin, Don Omar, and Maluma. During his set, Cano attacked his DJ, who reportedly made multiple mistakes. In fan videos, you can see Cano destroying the DJ's laptop while hurling invective (including the N-word) at him.

In videos from the set, you can see Natanael Cano, who sounds pretty drunk to my ears, telling the crowd that he should stop the show because he doesn't have whiskey in his hand. Speaking to the crowd in Spanish, Cano reportedly accuses the DJ of fucking with him: "Get out of the way, I came to sing here, dumbass… This asshole, I’m going to kick his ass. He hit me... Son of a bitch. Fuck that shit, n***a. I’ll fuck him up and fire him." And then, in English: "Fuck, n***a, what the fuck!" Later on in the set, Cano grabbed the DJ's laptop, threw it on the stage floor, and stomped on it.

A source tells Rolling Stone that Cano freaked out after "multiple mistakes" on the DJ's part. In a statement to the magazine, Cano's label Los CT says, "On behalf of Los CT, we wish to clarify that neither the staff nor the production team of Baja Beach Festival had any involvement in the incident that occurred last night during Natanael Cano’s performance." Watch some fan videos of the freakout below.