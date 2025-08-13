Miya Folick – “Elton John”

In February, Miya Folick released her third album Erotica Veronica. Now, the singer-songwriter is unveiling a sweeping new song called "Elton John," which is taken from the forthcoming deluxe version of the album.

"Elton John," written in the wake of her father's passing, is a predictably emotional experience, from Folick's impassioned vocal delivery to the powerful storms of instrumentation. Here's what Folick said about the track:

After my dad died, I spent the following weeks at my parents’ house, getting used to the idea of calling it "mom's house" and helping her plan the funeral. The first time I came back up to LA, I drove aimlessly through the city, listening to music and crying. I felt the presence of my dad as a young man, living in Los Angeles just like me, loving music just like me. We were different in many ways, but my dad and I could always connect through music. When I had a show at the Troubadour, my dad was excited because he'd been going there since he was a teenager. He liked talking about how he saw Elton John play there in 1970. What an iconic moment. What a part of music history. That's where the title and the idea of this song comes from. "Elton John" is a song about grief and Los Angeles, and how the people we love are so richly present after we lose them.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

08/15 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

08/16 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant #

08/19 - Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre #

08/21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens #

08/22 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia #

08/23 - Hinckley, MN @ The Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater #

09/12 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

09/13 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

09/15 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks *

09/16 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection *

09/17 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's *

09/19 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland *

09/20 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

09/21 - St Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

09/23 - West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom *

09/24 - Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall *

09/26 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *

09/27 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans *

09/29 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando *

10/01 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live *

10/03 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

10/04 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

10/05 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

10/08 - Isle of Palms, SC @ The Windjammer *

10/09 - Richmond, VA @ The National *

10/10 - Mc Kees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre *

# supporting Maren Morris

* Supporting Peach Pit