Watch Ethel Cain Kick Off The Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour In Seattle

10:56 AM EDT on August 13, 2025

Last week Ethel Cain released her new album Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You. Last night, in Seattle, Cain kicked off her tour in support of the new project, dubbed the Willoughby Tucker Forever Tour, at the Paramount Theatre.

The stage setup looked pretty cool and spooky. It was covered in moss and greenery. There was a backlit cross to hold her mic and eerily romantic lighting. For the setlist, she performed all of the new album, along with "Oranist" and "Vacillator" from her previous album, January's Perverts. According to setlist.fm, it was the live debut for all of those songs except "Dust Bowl," which she's performing on tour for about a year now. For the encore, she performed "House In Nebraska" and "American Teenager" from Preacher's Daughter and "Crush" from the Inbred EP.

Check out some clips of the show below.

SETLIST:
"Willoughby’s Theme"
"Janie"
"Fuck Me Eyes"
"Nettles"
"Willoughby’s Interlude"
"Dust Bowl"
"Vacillator"
"Onanist"
"A Knock At The Door"
"Radio Towers"
"Tempest"
"Waco, Texas"

ENCORE:
"A House In Nebraska"
"Crush"
"American Teenager"

