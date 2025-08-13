Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

William Tyler Shares “Passport To Magonia” & claire rousay Collab “Covert Services”

10:59 AM EDT on August 13, 2025

William Tyler remains prolific, and for that, we remain grateful. The Nashville guitarist already dropped his tremendous experimental LP Time Indefinite on us this year, and next month we'll get the full-length Four Tet collab 41 Longfield Street Late '80s. (We spoke to him about both projects in one of my favorite We've Got A File On You interviews to date.) In the meantime, Tyler has two new tracks out today, including a tantalizing collaboration.

"Covert Services" pairs Tyler with claire rousay, a titan of Bandcamp's ambient, found sound, and experimental pop underworld. It aligns Tyler's guitar with vocals and electronics from rousay plus radios and synth from Jake Davis, who co-produced the track with rousay. The result seamlessly blends rousay's uncanny approach to pop with an electric version of Tyler's warm, exploratory guitar work.

A statement from Tyler: "I've been a fan of claire’s since discovering her music and have been grateful to develop a friendship. I would like to think this track is our version of pop music, a little bit Stereolab, a little bit Burial."

Tyler recorded his other new song out today, the improvisational "Passport To Magonia," in a unique space in the Colorado wilderness. Here's what he says about that one: "This song was recorded as an improvisation at The TANK in Rangely, Colorado, a singular place of remarkable reverb in the middle of nowhere western Colorado. The space itself is an abandoned seven story steel water tower. The title of this piece comes from the classic book on ancient alien folklore by Jacques Vallee."

Hear both new tracks below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
News

Kneecap – “No Comment” (Feat. Sub Focus)

November 18, 2025
New Music

YHWH Nailgun – “Weaving” (LEYA Cover)

November 18, 2025
New Music

Oxis Announces New Album Oxis 8: Hear “Guili”

November 18, 2025
New Music

Haley Heynderickx & Max García Conover – “to each their dot” & “This Morning I Am Born Again”

November 18, 2025
New Music

Andrew Aged Shares New EP Crown Made With Mk.gee, Zack Sekoff, & Nightfeelings

November 18, 2025
New Music

David Byrne – “T Shirt”

November 18, 2025