William Tyler Shares “Passport To Magonia” & claire rousay Collab “Covert Services”

William Tyler remains prolific, and for that, we remain grateful. The Nashville guitarist already dropped his tremendous experimental LP Time Indefinite on us this year, and next month we'll get the full-length Four Tet collab 41 Longfield Street Late '80s. (We spoke to him about both projects in one of my favorite We've Got A File On You interviews to date.) In the meantime, Tyler has two new tracks out today, including a tantalizing collaboration.

"Covert Services" pairs Tyler with claire rousay, a titan of Bandcamp's ambient, found sound, and experimental pop underworld. It aligns Tyler's guitar with vocals and electronics from rousay plus radios and synth from Jake Davis, who co-produced the track with rousay. The result seamlessly blends rousay's uncanny approach to pop with an electric version of Tyler's warm, exploratory guitar work.

A statement from Tyler: "I've been a fan of claire’s since discovering her music and have been grateful to develop a friendship. I would like to think this track is our version of pop music, a little bit Stereolab, a little bit Burial."

Tyler recorded his other new song out today, the improvisational "Passport To Magonia," in a unique space in the Colorado wilderness. Here's what he says about that one: "This song was recorded as an improvisation at The TANK in Rangely, Colorado, a singular place of remarkable reverb in the middle of nowhere western Colorado. The space itself is an abandoned seven story steel water tower. The title of this piece comes from the classic book on ancient alien folklore by Jacques Vallee."

Hear both new tracks below.

<a href="https://clairerousay.bandcamp.com/track/covert-services">Covert Services by claire rousay, William Tyler</a>