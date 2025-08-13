Skip to Content
Shame – “Spartak”

12:46 PM EDT on August 13, 2025

Jamie Wdziekonski

Shame's upcoming album Cutthroat is shaping up to be pretty eclectic. The UK band announced the record with its danceable, new wave title track, and then went for rowdy rockabilly on the follow-up single "Quiet Life." On today's new one "Sparktak," they take an Americana/country-rock turn.

Shame guitarist Sean Coyle-Smith says "Sparktak" came about because he "was basically trying to write a Wilco song." Thematically, it deals with the trivialities of social hierarchy, with singer Charlie Steen scoffing at the cool kids: "At the party you were talking academic matters/ Don't you know none of that shit really matters?" He adds in a press release:

I guess this disdain towards cliques comes from how shit I was made to feel by the cool kids growing u. I was a chubby teenager who liked the wrong type of music and wore the wrong type of clothes. It’s just another time I’d like to say fuck you to those people, and to anyone who makes someone feel shitty for not fitting in.

Steen also directed the "Spartak" video, which you can watch below.

Cutthroat is out 9/5 via Dead Oceans.

