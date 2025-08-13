The Belair Lip Bombs Announce New Album Again: Hear “Hey You”

Third Man Records releases a whole lot of albums by founder Jack White, but that's not the label's only function. Third Man has a great track record for shining a light on vital current music, especially lately, with additions like Hotline TNT, Snooper, and Nate Mercereau.

One other band that has entered the Third Man mix in recent years is the Belair Lip Bombs, who hail from the Melbourne suburb of Frankston. Third Man gave the Lip Bombs' 2023 debut album Lush Life a US release last year, and they'll put out the pop-rockers' new album Again on Halloween. The newly announced LP is preceded today by lead single "Hey You," which sees the band embracing synths like never before.

"Having a synth loop driving a whole song is something that we've never done before," singer Maisie Everett says in a press release. Her bandmate Daniel "Dev" Devlin adds, "We kind of leaned into that and pushed to make the scope of the song bigger than some of the other songs in the album." Find director Angus Fielder's video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Again And Again"

02 "Don't Let Them"

03 "Another World"

04 "Cinema"

05 "Back Of My Hand"

06 "Hey You"

07 "If You've Got The Time"

08 "Hello"

09 "Burning Up"

10 "Price of A Man"

Again is out 10/31 via Third Man.