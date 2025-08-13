FearDorian & osquinn Announce New Album Before You Press Play: Hear The Clairo-Sampling “bags”

Today, Altanta and Baltimore's underground scenes officially come together. Respectively, musicians and longtime friends FearDorian and osquinn have teamed up for a new album Before You Press Play that's out in October via 3500. Today, they've shared their first song "bags," which samples Clairo's hit of the same name.

Here, Clairo's free-roaming guitar-centered indie pop gem is flipped on its head for the best. The bass is low and lethargic, while Clairo's vocals are pitched-up and staggered. "Every second counts," she coos before her vocals are chopped into sounding like she's repeatedly saying "bass." There's a tinge of pre-COVID nostalgia -- well maybe that's just cause Immunity feels so innocently worlds away. The two both trade verses, osquinn's slippery flow balancing FearDorian's unhurried delivery. It's really good.

Listen to "bags" below.

Before You Press Play is out 10/3 via 3500. Pre-order it here.