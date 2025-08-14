Goose Release Surprise Album Chain Yer Dragon, Debut “Madalena” On Fallon

A week ago, Goose — the generation-defining jam band, not to be confused with the potentially generation-defining indie band Geese — released a new song called "Royal." It turns out that was the lead single from a new album called Chain Yer Dragon, which Goose surprise-released at midnight, just before their debut performance of new song "Madalena" aired on The Tonight Show. It's their second album of 2025, a rapid follow-up to April's Everything Must Go.

Also out today: a new GQ feature by Sam Sodomsky called "How Millennial Jam Gods Goose Built An Empire Of Chill." The story explains that whereas Everything Must Go was "polished and atmospheric," Chain Yer Dragon was recorded live in the studio in an attempt to capture the vibe of Goose's live show. The tracklist mostly comprises songs Goose have performed over the years. Sodomsky also gets into the band's backstory for those of us who have only a passing familiarity.

Below, you can stream Chain Yer Dragon and watch the Fallon performance.