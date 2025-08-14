clipping. – “Forever War”

Earlier this year, the great experimental rap trio clipping. released their cyberpunk-inspired album Dead Channel Sky. That shit was extremely cool. Next month, clipping. will release Dead Channel Sky Plus, an expanded edition of that album. It's not just a deluxe version. Dead Channel Sky Plus rearranges the album's original tracklist, and it's also got four more songs. One of those new songs is "Night Of Heaven," the Counterfeit Madison/Kid Koala collab that came out last month. Another just arrived today.

The new clipping. song is called "Forever War," a concept that has lost zero resonance since George Orwell first named it. Daveed Diggs really goes off on this one, rapping about mundane institutional violence with breathtaking speed. The track starts out with squiggling, hammering electro, and it keeps twisting throughout. These guys are still very good at what they do. Below, check out "Forever War," the Dead Channel Sky Plus tracklist, and clipping.'s upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Intro"

02 "Dominator

03 "Change The Channel"

04 "Run It"

05 "Go"

06 "Simple Degradation (Plucks 1-13)" (feat. Bitpanic)

07 "Code"

08 "Dodger"

09 "Malleus" (feat. Nels Cline)

10 "Mirrorshades pt. 1"

11 "Scams" (feat. Tia Nomore)

12 "Keep Pushing"

13 "From Bright Bodies (Interlude)"

14 "Mood Organ"

15 "Forever War"

16 "Polaroids"

17 "Simple Degradation (Plucks 14-18)" (feat. Bitpanic)

18 "Madcap"

19 "Mirrorshades pt. 2" (feat. Cartel Madras)

20 "And You Called (Interlude)"

21 "Hard-Eyes"

22 "Night Of Heaven" (feat. Counterfeit Madison & Kid Koala)

23 "Welcome Home Warrior" (feat. Aesop Rock)

24 "Ask What Happened"

TOUR DATES:

8/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

8/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

8/16 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

8/17 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy

9/14 - Wroclaw, Poland @ Avant Art Fest

9/15 - Leipzig, Germany @ Moritzbastei

9/16 - Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen

9/17 - Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang

9/18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

9/19 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

9/20 - Paris, France @ Le Machine Du Moulin Rouge

9/21 - London, UK @ Koko

9/23 - Leeds, UK @ Project House

9/24 - Glasgow, UK @ The Garage

9/27 - Chicago, IL @ The Metro (Cold Waves XIII Festival)

9/28 - Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall (Talk Low Fest)

Dead Channel Sky Plus is out 9/19 on Sub Pop.