Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

clipping. – “Forever War”

10:13 AM EDT on August 14, 2025

Daniel Topete

Earlier this year, the great experimental rap trio clipping. released their cyberpunk-inspired album Dead Channel Sky. That shit was extremely cool. Next month, clipping. will release Dead Channel Sky Plus, an expanded edition of that album. It's not just a deluxe version. Dead Channel Sky Plus rearranges the album's original tracklist, and it's also got four more songs. One of those new songs is "Night Of Heaven," the Counterfeit Madison/Kid Koala collab that came out last month. Another just arrived today.

The new clipping. song is called "Forever War," a concept that has lost zero resonance since George Orwell first named it. Daveed Diggs really goes off on this one, rapping about mundane institutional violence with breathtaking speed. The track starts out with squiggling, hammering electro, and it keeps twisting throughout. These guys are still very good at what they do. Below, check out "Forever War," the Dead Channel Sky Plus tracklist, and clipping.'s upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Intro"
02 "Dominator
03 "Change The Channel"
04 "Run It"
05 "Go"
06 "Simple Degradation (Plucks 1-13)" (feat. Bitpanic)
07 "Code"
08 "Dodger"
09 "Malleus" (feat. Nels Cline)
10 "Mirrorshades pt. 1"
11 "Scams" (feat. Tia Nomore)
12 "Keep Pushing"
13 "From Bright Bodies (Interlude)"
14 "Mood Organ"
15 "Forever War"
16 "Polaroids"
17 "Simple Degradation (Plucks 14-18)" (feat. Bitpanic)
18 "Madcap"
19 "Mirrorshades pt. 2" (feat. Cartel Madras)
20 "And You Called (Interlude)"
21 "Hard-Eyes"
22 "Night Of Heaven" (feat. Counterfeit Madison & Kid Koala)
23 "Welcome Home Warrior" (feat. Aesop Rock)
24 "Ask What Happened"

TOUR DATES:
8/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
8/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club
8/16 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
8/17 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy
9/14 - Wroclaw, Poland @ Avant Art Fest
9/15 - Leipzig, Germany @ Moritzbastei
9/16 - Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen
9/17 - Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang
9/18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
9/19 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
9/20 - Paris, France @ Le Machine Du Moulin Rouge
9/21 - London, UK @ Koko
9/23 - Leeds, UK @ Project House
9/24 - Glasgow, UK @ The Garage
9/27 - Chicago, IL @ The Metro (Cold Waves XIII Festival)
9/28 - Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall (Talk Low Fest)

Dead Channel Sky Plus is out 9/19 on Sub Pop.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Drugdealer – “The News”

November 20, 2025
New Music

Bitter Branches – “Basic Karate”

November 20, 2025
New Music

Westside Cowboy – “Can’t See”

November 20, 2025
New Music

addy – “cradle” & “fire, fire”

November 20, 2025
New Music

Hazel English – “Gimme”

November 20, 2025
New Music

Ezra Collective Share Three Christmas Covers

November 20, 2025