Supergrass Share Previously Unreleased “Don’t Leave Me Alone” From Road To Rouen 20th Anniversary Reissue

9:56 AM EDT on August 15, 2025

Can you hear them, pumping in your stereo? It's Supergrass, the Oxford-native Britpop greats, here with news of a two-disc 20th anniversary reissue for 2005's Road To Rouen. Today marks exactly 20 years since that album's release, so it's an appropriate time for Gaz and the lads to break the news. According to a social post from the band, "The new edition has been fully remastered and includes unreleased live tracks, plus the lost single 'Don’t Leave Me Alone,' is out now."

It's true: "Don't Leave Me Alone" is out now. It's on the chill side where Supergrass are concerned, but I've already run it back several times this morning. You can hop on the Road To Rouen and hear it yourself below.

TRACKLIST:

DISC 1:
01 "Tales Of Endurance (Parts 4, 5 & 6)"
02 "St. Petersburg"
03 "Sad Girl"
04 "Roxy"
05 "Coffee In The Pot"
06 "Road To Rouen"
07 "Kick In The Teeth"
08 "Low C"
09 "Fin"

DISC 2:
01 "Kiss Of Life (Débranché)"
02 "Sad Girl (Débranché)"
03 "Hyacinth House (Débranché)"
04 "Low (Débranché)"
05 "Sun Hit The Sky (Débranché)"
06 "Roxy (Débranché)"
07 "Moving (Débranché)"
08 "Grace (Débranché)"
09 "Road To Rouen (Débranché)"
10 "Time (Débranché)"
11 "Mary (Débranché)"
12 "St. Petersburg (Débranché)"
13 "Kiss Of Life (Live)"
14 "Bullet (Live)"
15 "Lady Day & John Coltrane"
16 "Don't Leave Me Alone"
17 "Fin (Live Acoustic)"

The Road To Rouen reissue is out 10/3. Pre-order it here.

