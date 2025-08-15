Skip to Content
Elias Rønnenfelt Joins Dean Blunt For “Tears On His Rings And Chains,” Mk.gee For Italian Billiards

12:11 PM EDT on August 15, 2025

Elias Rønnenfelt is on a collaborative tear. Last week, he released a cover of "My Suitor," a 1983 single from the Belgian new wave band Bernthøler, that he worked on with Yung Lean and Fousheé. He also was spotted playing new guitar legend Mk.Gee at five-pin billiards, which I'm also now learning is called Italian billiards. He's continuing his collaborative reign with another new song worked on with producers Dean Blunt and Vegyn.

Their new single "Tears On His Rings and Chains" is a romantic groove, built on acoustic guitars and soft, radiating synths. It's a woozy little track that sounds like an Yves Tumor demo. "All my troubles fading when I hear from you," Rønnenfelt proclaims earnestly. The track subtly builds with emphatic piano and hand claps. "I just wasn't made up for these times/ But I don't care as long as you are mine," he belts. Same here, brother!

Listen to "Tears On His Rings and Chains" below.

