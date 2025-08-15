Chief Keef & Mustard – “Shake Dat”

Oh, I like this one. More than a decade ago, Chief Keef and DJ Mustard both pioneered their own fiercely regional forms of music -- Chicago drill for Keef, the clipped and efficient LA sound that I still know as Mustardwave for Mustard. Today, the two of them remain vital forces. Chief Keef's Almighty So 2 was one of last year's best albums, while Mustard obviously had a huge year, what with "Not Like Us" and all. Now, the two of them join forces on a very short but very fun new song.

Chief Keef and Mustard have been teasing "Shake Dat" for a while. It's a short, horny party song, and it samples the Ying Yang Twins' 2000 proto-crunk anthem "Whistle While You Twurk," which was the first place I ever heard the word "twerk" (or "twurk"). The bleepy, minimal beat is almost unchanged from the Ying Yang track, so I don't really know what Mustard did on this one, but I like it anyway. That beat gives me flashbacks to the Knight Rider theme music, and Keef rides it with calm authority. Check it out below.