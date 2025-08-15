Big Laugh Say Goodbye With Punishing New EP Days Of Disarray

The Milwaukee hardcore band Big Laugh are going on indefinite hiatus, but first, they're going out with a bang. Days Of Disarray, a farewell 12" EP from the group out today, strikes exactly the right balance of punishing and strange. It's just weird enough for Convulse Records to name-check Unwound in the Bandcamp bio, but all those odd-shaped riffs and experimental textures never come at the expense of intense, visceral, shit-kicking power. Stream the full four-song set below.

<a href="https://convulserecords.bandcamp.com/album/days-of-disarray">Days of Disarray by Big Laugh</a>

Days Of Disarray is out now via Convulse.