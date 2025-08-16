My Morning Jacket Announce Z Deluxe Reissue, Cover Steely Dan’s “Do It Again” At Red Rocks

In October, My Morning Jacket's fourth studio album Z turns 20. Earlier this week, the band announced they'll be celebrating the anniversary with a deluxe reissue. It includes previously unreleased material, demos, and rarities like the Elizabethtown soundtrack song “Where To Begin” which is now streaming for the first time.

“That was one of the coolest things,” vocalist/guitarist Jim James says of the song, “that Carl [Broemel] could play pedal steel. We’d never had that before.” About the LP, he adds:

October 4 is the 20th anniversary of our album Z. It’s pretty wild to think about that. To celebrate two decades of it being out in the ether, we’re excited to be turning five of our shows into special Z anniversary shows, where we’ll play that album – and some other songs, don’t worry – front to back.

Last night, the group played Colorado's famous Red Rocks and covered Steely Dan's "Do It Again." Check it out below along with "Where To Begin" and their upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Wordless Chorus"

02 "It Beats For You"

03 "Gideon"

04 "What A Wonderful Man"

05 "Off The Record"

06 "Into The Woods"

07 "Anytime"

08 "Laylow"

09 "Knot Comes Loose"

10 "Dondante"

11 "Where To Begin"

12 "Chills"

13 "How Could I Know (Oxen)"

14 "The Devil’s Peanut Butter"

15 "Wordless Chorus (Jim Demo)"

16 "It Beats For You (Jim Demo)"

17 "Laylow (Jim Demo)"

18 "Into The Woods (Band Dance Version)"

19 "Off The Record (Jim Demo)"

20 "Anytime (Jim Demo)"

21 "Knot Comes Loose (Jim Demo)"

22 "Dondante (Jim Demo)"

23 "Original Ending (Off The Record)"

24 "Where To Begin (Jim Demo)"

TOUR DATES:

08/16 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium † *

08/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl †

08/22 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre †

09/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival ‡

10/08 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem §

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met §

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met §

10/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway §

10/14 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre §

10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount § *

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount §

10/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount §

10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ MegaCorp Pavilion §

10/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee §

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed §

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed §

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed § *

10/29 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle §

10/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre §

11/01 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre ^ *

* Z 20TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW

‡ FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

† w/ Melt

§ w/ BALTHVS

^ w/ Babehoven

The deluxe reissue of Z is out 10/3 via ATO. Pre-order it here.