Water From Your Eyes – “Nights In Armor”

There are only a few more sleeps left until Water From Your Eyes release their sick-as-hell new album It’s A Beautiful Place. Before it's out this Friday, Rachel Brown and Nate Amos have shared a final single called "Nights In Armor."

"Nights In Armor," which follows the previous singles "Life Signs" and "Playing Classics," feels a bit like a metal-inspired bedroom pop song about feeling animosity towards someone else: "Bankrupt on top/ Yeah, you won," Brown sings. Their muted vocals and a tinny guitar riff then give way to some rattling, double-time kick drums -- it's chaotic, but it works. Amos wrote the first iteration of the song for his solo project This Is Lorelei. He explains in a press release:

I always felt like the riff was cooler than the song, so I recycled it into a new track and added other instrumentation specifically meant to place the guitar part in a radically different context to see what other emotional roles it could play. I remember struggling with writing a vocal hook I was happy with and I’m pretty sure at a certain part I reversed it and built the bass line around the backwards melody.

Check out Jo Shaffer's video for "Nights In Armor" below.

It’s A Beautiful Place is out 8/22 via Matador.