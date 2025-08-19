They Are Gutting A Body Of Water – “the chase”

The beloved and influential Philly shoegazers They Are Gutting A Body Of Water are ramping up to their Julia’s War x Smoking Room x ATO Records release LOTTO. They announced their signing to ATO with the release of lead single "american food," then revealed their album plans while dropping "trainers." Now, after a brief detour from the rollout with the release of non-album track "my car is singing like a locust," it's time to refocus on the main event.

Today's new TAGABOW track "the chase" is the first song on LOTTO. It's a charred, sweeping wave of 'gaze with a brief reprieve from the distortion that doesn't exactly reduce the tension. As Douglas Dulgarian explains, the song comes with a fittingly intense origin story: "I woke up that morning rapidly nose-diving into fentanyl withdrawal, and recognized the light in Emily’s face. I became aware of the same fact that has presented itself in my life countless times, what becomes the very mission statement of the record: living in truth is a practice, and it’s never too late to get real again."

Delightfully, the Dulgarian-directed "the chase" video is on Vimeo, not YouTube. Watch it below.

LOTTO is out 10/17 via Julia's War/Smoking Room/ATO.