Carly Rae Jensen Announces E•MO•TION 10th Anniversary Edition: Hear “More”

Carly Rae Jepsen's pop instant classic E•MO•TION turned 10 this summer. We at Stereogum celebrated this milestone for our queen by publishing a great retrospective by Grace Robins-Somerville to mark the album's initial release in Japan. With the original US release date looming Thursday, Jepsen threw her own party Tuesday night at West Hollywood's famed Troubadour, performing the album straight through for a sold-out crowd at the intimate 400-capacity venue, where she also put on a show in 2015 right after the record dropped. She's got more news today: A deluxe 10th anniversary edition of E•MO•TION is coming in October, and it features a bunch of unreleased music from the era.

E•MO•TION (10th Anniversary Edition) has all 17 tracks that appear on the current deluxe version of the album, plus the masterful 2017 non-album single "Cut To The Feeling," which essentially functioned as the exclamation point on the E•MO•TION era. After that, there are four previously unreleased songs — "More," "Guardian Angel," "Back Of My Heart," and "Lost In Devotion" — followed by remixes of the album's phenomenal opener "Run Away With Me" by Kyle Shearer and Rostam. "More" is out now, and you can listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Run Away With Me"

02 "Emotion"

03 "I Really Like You"

04 "Gimmie Love"

05 "All That"

06 "Boy Problems"

07 "Making The Most Of The Night"

08 "Your Type"

09 "Let's Get Lost"

10 "LA Hallucinations"

11 "Warm Blood"

12 "When I Needed You"

13 "Black Heart"

14 "I Didn't Just Come Here To Dance"

15 "Favourite Colour"

16 "Never Get To Hold You"

17 "Love Again"

18 "Cut To The Feeling"

19 "More"

20 "Guardian Angel"

21 "Back Of My Heart"

22 "Lost In Devotion"

23 "Run Away With Me (Kyle Shearer Remix)"

24 "Run Away With Me (Rostam Remix)"

At the Troubadour, Jepsen performed E•MO•TION in sequence, which meant some songs appeared in her setlist for the first time in years. The bonus track "Never Get To Hold You" and today's new single "More" got their live debuts. "Making The Most Of The Night" popped up for the first time since 2018, "LA Hallucinations" and "Love Again" for the first time since 2016, and "Black Heart" for the first time since 2015. Check out footage from the show below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@tomasmier/video/7540547528031210783

E•MO•TION (10th Anniversary Edition) is out 10/17 via Interscope/UMe. Pre-order it here.