María From The Marías Announces New Solo Project Not For Radio

5:12 PM EDT on August 20, 2025

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) María Zardoya of The Marías performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images for Coachella)

|Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images for Coachella

The Marías are coming off their biggest year yet thanks to their spectacular Submarine and its highly deserving viral hit "No One Noticed." (I still want to hear Deerhunter cover that song — or the Marías cover "Agoraphobia.") With all that momentum, it seems like the perfect time for lead singer María Zardoya to try her hand at a solo project.

That's just what she's done. In a post on Instagram today, Zardoya revealed that although she intends to keep the Marías going forever, she "made a solo project" called Not For Radio. That phrasing suggests a whole album's worth of music is on the way, yeah? Here's her note in full:

i made a solo project @notforradio

don’t worry, the band will be here forever. i love making music as the marías, and nothing will ever change that. but i wanted to challenge myself to make a project that resonated with me in a different way. there are layers to who we all are as individuals, and this is another layer of me, another flower in the garden. welcome to my alternate reality.

As of now there are a handful of artists on DSPs with the band name Not For Radio, but none of them have more than one song on their profiles.

