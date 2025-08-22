C.Y.M. – “Give Me One Night” (Feat. Cherry Glazerr)

Last month, Vampire Weekend's Chris Baio and Fort Romeau's Michael Greene, the duo known as C.Y.M., shared the singles "Catania" and "Justify." Today, they've returned with another funky track that features lead vocals from Cherry Glazerr's Clementine Creevy.

C.Y.M. described "Give Me One Night" as a "psychedelic, Motown-influenced song" that came together throughout 2022. They continued: "We passed the song back and forth from our respective studios before tracking Robby Sinclair's heroic drumming at the legendary Motorbass studio in Paris that summer. As longtime fans of Cherry Glazerr, we were thrilled when Clem was down to sing on the song. She recorded the vocals at Chris' spot in Eagle Rock, coming up with something dark and haunting that perfectly matches the music."

Listen below.