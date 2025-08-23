Skip to Content
Mastodon Pay Tribute To Brent Hinds At First Show Since His Death

6:10 PM EDT on August 23, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: Singer/bassist Troy Sanders of Mastodon performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 28, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

|Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The metal world has been shaken since the unexpected death of Brent Hinds earlier this week. The former Mastodon lead guitarist and co-vocalist was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash shortly after he parted ways with the band in a way that resulted in lots of drama. Mastodon paid tribute to him last night at the Alaska State Fair, which was their first performance since his passing.

“We lost somebody very special to us yesterday,” drummer and vocalist Brann Dailor said at the end of their set at the Borealis Theatre. "Brent Hinds, 25 years with us as our guitar player, one of the most creative, beautiful people that we’ve ever come across in this world, tragically left us. Very, very unfortunate. We loved him so, so, so very much.”

He continued:

We had the ups and downs of a 25-year relationship. You know what I mean? It’s not always perfect, it’s not always amazing, but we were brothers to the end. And we really loved each other and we made a lot, a lot of very beautiful music together. And I think that that’s gonna stand the test of time, evidenced by you people here tonight.

So we will continue to play Brent’s beautiful, beautiful music that he helped us make, that we formed this band together and traveled the world together, slept in a van together, laid our heads down on beds of fucking kitty litter, got way too drunk to remember anything the next day about a thousand, million times over and over again with the love that we shared and the beauty, all the audiences that we played, for all the stages we stepped on.

I don’t know. We’re just at a loss for words. We’re absolutely devastated and crushed to lose him and to be able to never have him back again. But you guys made it okay for us to come on stage and do this tonight. So that was for fucking Brent, okay? Thank you guys so much. We will see you real soon.

Watch below.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNs0x672ORo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

