Urban Sprawl Announce New EP Blood Pact: Hear “Culture Vulture”

San Francisco's Urban Sprawl play fast, frantic old-school hardcore punk with punishing glee. Their singer sounds like the big hairy monster from The Muppets, reacting like someone just woke him up from a pleasant nap by kicking him in the nuts, and the band plays with the focused rage that this kind of voice demands. Urban Sprawl's last EP was Concrete Altar, which came out on Revelation Records in 2021. Since then, there's been a promo tape, and now the new Urban Sprawl EP is about to be the 100th release on the great Denver label Convulse Records.

Indie labels used to make a big deal when they reached #100 in the catalog. I don't think Convulse is making a big deal out of the new Urban Sprawl 7" Blood Pact, and that's totally fine. Judging by opening track "Culture Vulture," Blood Pact promises to be the kind of unhinged, fire-eyed hardcore that Convulse loves to release. I can't really make out anything that Urban Sprawl's singer says on "Culture Vulture," but I'm guessing it's more con than pro. Check it out below.

<a href="https://convulserecords.bandcamp.com/album/blood-pact">Blood Pact by Urban Sprawl</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Culture Vulture"

02 "Who Pays The Price?"

03 "Scumlord"

04 "Pure Abuse"

05 "Blood Pact"

06 "Compulsive"

The Blood Pact EP is out 9/5 on Convulse.