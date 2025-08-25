Watch Charli XCX In New Trailer For Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights Of Hero

We've known for a while that Charli XCX has been shifting her focus to the screen post-Brat. Now, all those acting projects are starting to come to the surface: After appearing as herself in the Prime Video sitcom Overcompensating earlier this year, today we can catch her for a brief moment in the new trailer for the fantasy-rom-com movie 100 Nights Of Hero.

Directed by Julia Jackman, 100 Nights Of Hero is based on the graphic novel by Isabel Greenberg (the pair co-wrote the screenplay). Along with Charli, it stars Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galitzine, Maika Monroe, Amir El-Masry, Richard E. Grant, and Felicity Jones. Here's the logline:

When a charming house guest (Galitzine) arrives at a remote castle, the delicate dynamic between a neglectful husband, his innocent bride Cherry (Monroe), and their devoted maid Hero (Corrin), is thrown into chaos.

We don't know much about Charli's character yet, except that her name is Rosa and she plays some sort of medieval lute-like instrument. Charli was also the latest guest on the Deeper Into Movies podcast, where she talked about M. Night Shyamalan, Sofia Coppola, the Strokes, Spy Kids, and more.

Still to come from Charli is The Moment, The Gallerist, Sacrifice, I Want Your Sex, Faces Of Death, and an untitled project with Takashi Miike. Check out the 100 Nights Of Hero trailer and that podcast episode below.